Adorable Meerkat Pups Born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brookfield Zoo Chicago recently celebrated the arrival of four adorable meerkat pups , born on February 11. Visitors can now catch a glimpse of these nearly two-month-old meerkats as they begin to explore their habitat at the Zoo’s Desert’s Edge. The quartet comprises two male and two female pups, born to Naomi, the 2½-year-old mother, and Tebogo, the three-year-old sire.
Both Naomi and Tebogo arrived at the Zoo in April 2023, following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP). SSPs are cooperative population management and conservation programs aimed at maintaining healthy and self-sustaining populations of select species in accredited North American zoos and aquariums. This litter marks the first successful birth of meerkats at Brookfield Zoo Chicago since 2010. Native to the western regions of southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa, meerkats are small mammals
