Five Finger Death Punch Collaborates with DMX on New Song

On Friday (April), Five Finger Death Punch released a deluxe edition of their latest album, which features four new bonus tracks. Among those freshies is an unexpected collaboration with late Ruff Ryders rapper DMX . The song, titled 'This Is the Way,' comes complete with a video directed by X's longtime collaborator Hype Williams, which mixes black and white performance footage of FFDP with photos, cartoon images, and memorial murals of DMX .

'Ya'll heard it through the grapevine (what's that?)/ Expect I'm gonna take mine/ Name of the game is get in where you fit in (what?)/ Dog, I fit in at the beginning,' DMX growls in the first verse in his signature rough-edged style. 'Music is meant to be universal and without boundaries, and it starts at the top with us, the artists,' said FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory in a statement

Five Finger Death Punch DMX Collaboration New Song Deluxe Edition

