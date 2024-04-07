Conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies in Gaza Strip

Since Hamas ' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip , displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to flee to Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah. Food is scarce, the U.N. says famine is approaching and few Palestinians have been able to leave the besieged territory.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has displaced thousands of civilians on both sides of Israel's borders. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity

