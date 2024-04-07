Michael King shines in Padres' win against Giants

In his first start with the Padres , Michael King was staked to a big early lead against the Giants but struggled to find the strike zone (he walked seven) and only lasted 4.0 innings. After that game he found a fun way to turn that experience into a positive. "My next start is against the Giants and they didn't really get to see me because I just walked everybody," said King."So, hopefully it's like the first time they're seeing me next time.
" He was once again given early runs against the Giants but this time King pitched like an Ace (and methinks San Francisco does not like this version one little bit). King tossed 7.0 efficient shutout innings in a 4-0 win in the Bay Area to even their weekend series a game each. He's getting used to pitching with a lead. In the 1st inning the Padres loaded the bases on singles by Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado and a walk to Ha-Seong Kim. Last year the Friars didn't hit their first grand slam until August.Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletter
Michael King Padres Giants Shutout Win Series
