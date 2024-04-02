Israeli Defense Minister: Hamas no longer a military organization in most parts of Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that Hamas has 'ceased to function as a military organization in most parts of the Gaza Strip.' The comments from Gallant came during an operational briefing before Israel’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Tel Aviv. Gallant relayed Israel’s progress in dismantling Hamas in the Gaza Strip as well as ongoing efforts to return hostages taken during the militant group’s brutal attack on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 dead.

'Hamas has ceased to function as a military organization in most parts of the Gaza Strip. Its commanders are hiding in tunnels, it has lost its command and control capabilities, the battalion frameworks in most parts of the Gaza Strip have ceased to function and the information received from terrorist interrogations attests to an organization that is falling apart,' Gallant sai

