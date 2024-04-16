Colorado County Sues State Over Sanctuary Immigration Policies

A county in Colorado is suing its own state over sanctuary immigration policies, according to a new filing. Douglas County filed a lawsuit on Monday morning against Governor Jared Polis and the Centennial State, in reference to Colorado House bills 19-1124 and 23-1100. The state is currently seeking the right to comply with the federal government on immigration matters, which the bills prohibit.

Fox News reached out to Governor Polis for a statement, but his office declined to comment.

Colorado County Lawsuit Sanctuary Immigration Policies Governor Jared Polis Bills Federal Government Undocumented Immigrants Arrest Detention

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Douglas County sues Colorado over immigration laws, claiming restrictions violate state constitutionDouglas County filed suit Monday against the state of Colorado, alleging that two laws prohibiting local governments from cooperating with the federal government on immigration enforcement violate …

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Douglas County sues State of Colorado over what it calls 'unconstitutional' immigration lawsVeronica Acosta joined Denver7 in January 2021 as a reporter.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Colorado county sues state government over sanctuary immigration policies: 'Quality of life comes first'Douglas County officials sued the state of Colorado over its immigration policies on Monday, petitioning for the right to work with federal authorities on immigration matters.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Arkansas State Senator Sues County Over Alleged Racially-Motivated Forced ResignationAn Arkansas state senator is suing Pulaski County over his forced resignation from the position of director of community services, which he says was racially-motivated. Love's lawsuit contains allegations including a potential violation of Arkansas' Whistleblower Act.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Washington state couple opposing preferred pronouns sues state for denying foster licensesThe state argues a district court ruling allows for it to consider applicants' views on 'LGBTQ+ issues.'

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »