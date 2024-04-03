Arkansas State Senator Sues County Over Alleged Racially-Motivated Forced Resignation

An Arkansas state senator is suing Pulaski County over his forced resignation from the position of director of community services, which he says was racially-motivated. Love's lawsuit contains allegations including a potential violation of Arkansas' Whistleblower Act. He claims to have been subjected to a hostile work environment and unwarranted investigations, both racially-motivated.

Love also highlights the differential treatment he received compared to a white county employee accused of sexual assault against minors

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arkansas state senator suing county over alleged 'racially-motivated' forced resignationAn Arkansas state senator is suing Pulaski County over his forced resignation from a position last year, which he says was racially-motivated.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Appalachian State meets Arkansas State in Sun Belt TournamentThe Appalachian State Mountaineers play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Sunday's game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Mountaineers won the previous matchup 80-57. Appalachian State is 17-2 against the Sun Belt, and Arkansas State is 12-7 against the Sun Belt.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Fields, Hicks lead Arkansas State over Appalachian State, 67-65 in Sun Belt Conference TournamentCaleb Fields scored 23 points to lead the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Freddy Hicks hit the game-winning jump shot just before the buzzer as the Red Wolves knocked off the top-seeded Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-65 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. No 4 seed Arkansas State plays No.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Lake County NAACP honors state senator for her help with Vista Medical CenterBefore concerns about financial and other conditions at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan went public late last year, state Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, was working behind the scenes …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Arizona Lawmaker Details Harrowing Abortion Ordeal on State Senate FloorState laws 'interfered' with Eva Burch\'s ability to get an abortion, the state senator said.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »