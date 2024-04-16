Caitlin Clark, NCAA's All-Time Leading Scorer, Makes Professional Debut with Indiana Fever

Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in Monday's draft, and she has some intriguing matchups coming up.Clark, NCAA basketball's all-time leading scorer , has helped elevate the women's game with record-breaking viewership during Iowa's run to consecutive national championship games.
“We typically have bumps in our ticket sales for league rivals, reigning champions and of course when former Huskies come to town,” Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti told the Associated Press. “This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest from our fan base."Clark will make her home debut in a star-studded matchup.
The two teams play an early season home-and-home, with Clark and the Fever playing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 18, a game that will be nationally televised on ABC.
Caitlin Clark NCAA Leading Scorer Indiana Fever WNBA Draft Professional Debut Connecticut Sun Ticket Sales
