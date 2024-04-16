Colombia's Capital Implements Measures to Reduce Water Consumption

A view of the exposed banks due to low water levels of the El Penol-Guatape hydroelectric dam, in Guatape, Colombia , Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Water rationing is rare in Bogotá, a city that is located in a humid patch of the northern Andes Mountains and is surrounded by cloud forests andBogotá's main source of water, the Chingaza Reservoir System, is currently 15% full, its lowest level ever. Experts have warned that if rains do not return to the area, its reservoirs could run out of water in two months.

Galán said on Monday that since the rationing system began on Thursday the city’s water consumption has dropped to 16.01 cubic meters per second, from 17.84 cubic meters per second. But the mayor said that the city’s water consumption must fall to 15 cubic meters per second in order for reservoirs to recover.

Colombia Capital Water Consumption Drought El Niño Measures Fees Fines Wasteful Activities Bus Washing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan's ancient capital Kyoto, a popular travel destination, implements tourist ban in famous districtKyoto, Japan's ancient capital and a popular tourist destination, is taking measures to address complaints about misbehaving visitors in its famous geisha district.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Colombia's capital announces new measures to cut water consumption as dry weather persistsThe mayor of Colombia’s capital has announced new measures to reduce water consumption in the city of eight million people, where a drought associated with the El Niño weather pattern has already prompted officials to ration water in most neighborhoods and ask residents to change their showering habits.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Colombia's capital announces new measures to cut water consumption as dry weather persistsCarlos Fernando Galán, the mayor of Bogotá in Colombia, has announced that homes will have to pay additional fees for using more than 22 cubic meters of water per month; the move comes amid a drought.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Colombia's capital announces new measures to cut water consumption as dry weather persistsThe mayor of Colombia’s capital has announced new measures to reduce water consumption in the city of eight million people, where a drought associated with the El Niño weather pattern has already prompted officials to ration water in most neighborhoods and ask residents to change their showering habits.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Colombia's capital announces new measures to cut water consumption as dry weather persistsThe mayor of Colombia’s capital has announced new measures to reduce water consumption in the city of eight million people, where a drought associated with the El Niño weather pattern has already prompted officials to ration water in most neighborhoods and ask residents to change their showering...

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Severe Drought Forces Water Rationing in Colombia's CapitalColombia's capital, Bogota, has started rationing tap water due to a severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon. This is the first time in 40 years that the city has implemented water rationing. Residents and businesses are preparing for the change by buying bottled water and storing tap water for essential purposes.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »