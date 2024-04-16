Blockchain Jungle 2023: Igniting a Green Revolution in the Blockchain Sector

By Fernanda Arias, COO of Blockchain Jungle Last November, in the heart of Costa Rica , a digital revolution was ignited. The Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference, envisioned and brought to life by Juan C. Guerrero , set a new benchmark in the world of technology and sustainability.

I had the privilege of catching up with Juan, the man who transformed a nation's technological landscape, to delve deeper into his vision and the groundbreaking event that’s reshaping the future of blockchain and Web3. Last November, in the heart of Costa Rica, a digital revolution was ignited. The Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference, envisioned and brought to life by Juan C. Guerrero, set a new benchmark in the world of technology and sustainability.

Blockchain Jungle Costa Rica Conference Technology Sustainability Vision Event Future Web3 Interview Juan C. Guerrero Green Revolution

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hackernoon / 🏆 532. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comparison: 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe vs 2023 Kia Sorento PHEVs | Car ReviewsHow to choose between the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV vs 2023 Kia Sorento PHEV? Auto123 compares two attractive plug-in SUVs options.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Blockchain for Good Alliance launches at Blockchain Life DubaiThe Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) announced its official launch on April 15, at the Blockchain Life Dubai event.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Venom Blockchain CEO Christopher Louis Tsu Discusses the Future of Blockchain TechnologyDelving into the capabilities of advanced digital infrastructure, this platform aims to facilitate transformative changes across the blockchain technology landscape. Leading the project is Venom Blockchain CEO Christopher Louis Tsu, a seasoned entrepreneur with a rich history in technology innovation, from Apple Computer to biotechnology. In this interview, Tsu offers insights on Venom’s technological contributions to blockchain’s future and its role in fostering broader adoption across various industries.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Ubisoft teases new blockchain game at Paris Blockchain WeekThe game developer plans to launch its first blockchain-based game by the end of the year.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polymesh, Terra & CryptosThe Terra blockchain shared an official update on the status of its blockchain.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Terra blockchain halts abruptly for second time in March, LUNA price unaffectedThe Terra blockchain shared an official update on the status of its blockchain.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »