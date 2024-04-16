Courtney Love Opens Up About Her Favorite and Least Favorite Female Artists

Courtney Love attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 6, 2019 in New York City.recently, where she opened up about which female artists she likes and which ones she doesn’t, leading with Taylor Swift .

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” Love told the outlet, before adding that she’s growing tired of Coachella 2024 headliner Lana Del Rey. “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said. “Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great.

Lastly, Love said that she’s not a fan of Madonna either. “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I lovedWhile Love is quick to criticize the women she doesn’t like, she also has a history for standing up for women in music. Back in March 2023, the 59-year-old rocker wrote an op-ed for the aimed at the lack of female representation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“If the Rock Hall is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honour what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionised and contributed to popular music – well, then let it go to hell in a handbag,” Love concluded the piece.

