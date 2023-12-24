Climate campaigners vow to continue fighting against Mountain Valley Pipeline

Frontline climate campaigners renewed pledges to continue fighting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Tuesday, when U.S. federal regulators decided that MVP could raise its gas transportation rates and have more time to build an extension.

'The federal government claims to recognize the urgency of the climate crisis while allowing the fossil fuel industry to further it,' said Russell Chisholm, managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, in response to the pair of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) orders. 'During the past decade of repeated delay, budget increase, and environmental violation, thousands have resisted the reckless Mountain Valley Pipeline and its Southgate extension, and we are never going away,' he vowed. 'Our resistance is the fossil fuel industry's greatest nightmare; we are only growing more powerful.' 'FERC's decision to extend MVP Southgate's certificate of 'public need'... is a crime against us and future generation





