Residents of Van Horn Concerned About Proposed Natural Gas Pipeline

A growing number of Van Horn residents feel like their small town isn’t prepared to respond to potential explosions or fires if a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run past their town and connect to another proposed pipeline in Mexico is constructed.
