Residents of Van Horn Concerned About Proposed Natural Gas Pipeline

A growing number of Van Horn residents are concerned about the potential dangers of a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run near their town. They feel that their small town is not prepared to respond to potential explosions or fires. The pipeline will connect to another proposed pipeline in Mexico.





