Charles Peters: The Don Quixote of Journalism

Charles Peters, the founder and longtime editor of Washington Monthly, guided a low-circulation but influential muckraking periodical that became a must-read in policymaking circles. The publication held obscure government agencies accountable and questioned the fairness of the draft during the Vietnam War.





