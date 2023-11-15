Charles Smith and his Road Dogs Indy Cart: A Place for Food and Therapy

Charles Smith and his Road Dogs Indy cart feed those in the mood for 'whatever is in a dog form' on Monument Circle, year round. The grill hisses to life as Smith presses an all-beef sausage onto the grates. After a brief baptism by spray butter, a glistening bun hits the grill too. The bread begins to char alongside its impending cargo. In front of Smith's cart stands Dave, an AES employee who said his day was going well until he checked his email.

As his lunch quietly sizzles and sputters beneath the grill lid, Dave debriefs Smith on an upset boss and a long day ahead. Eventually, Dave catches himself and starts to apologize. After more than four years on the Circle, Smith, 49, has developed a habit of playing counselor. Days of talking to people have made him somewhat of an expert at reading them, he said. “I’m the street psychiatrist out here, man,” he said. “You’d be surprised what people come out here and tell me. I’ve heard it all.” Smith asks Dave if he wants chips and a drink. Sure, he says. He’ll splurge today. He picks out a bag of cheese Ruffles and a black cherry Faygo





