Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and Freebies

Whether you like to fill them with meat or prefer them strictly vegetarian, think of them as the ultimate breakfast food or prefer them as a late-night snack, burritos are a versatile dish that deserves to be celebrated in a major way. On Thursday, April 4, the world will pay homage to the beloved Mexican wrap on National Burrito Day, and many restaurants are cooking up deals, discounts and freebies for the occasion. Here are a few we plan to chow down on.

between April 1 — 4, they’ll get another for free using the code BURRITO2024. If you’re not a current loyalty member, you can sign up to receive the offer.on April 4, they’ll get a coupon for another free one. The offer is valid at all locations and the coupon is redeemable at a future date.unlockburritoda

National Burrito Day 2024: Deals From Chipotle, Moe's, Qdoba and More

14 National Burrito Day deals to fill your pocket with savingsOn Thursday, April 4, the world will pay homage to the beloved Mexican wrap on National Burrito Day, and many restaurants are cooking up deals, discounts and…

Chipotle is launching a word game ahead of National Burrito Day, offering burrito lovers the chance to win free burritos for a year. The game, called The Burrito Vault, challenges players to guess two potential Chipotle order combinations ingredient by ingredient.

Miguel's Jr. will be discounting its Bean and Cheese Burritos or Bean, Rice and Cheese Burritos on April 4, 2024. The Newport Beach-based chain is offering an online game called Burrito Vault where players can win free burritos for a year and buy-one-get-one offers.

