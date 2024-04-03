Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star on Disney Plus

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is a docu-series that shows the journey, behind-the-scenes fun, and a lot more about the popular South Korean K-pop boy band BTS. If you are a K-pop lover and haven’t watched this series yet, then you should. Scroll ahead to find out where to watch. Here’s how you can watch and stream BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star via streaming services such as Disney Plus. Yes, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus.

On BTS’s 10th anniversary, the K-pop band released their docu-series that showed what goes behind the scenes and in their daily lives. The seven members share their experiences and journeys as their band receives global acclamation. In the docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, the seven members of the band can be seen as the star cast, including Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V, and Namjoo

