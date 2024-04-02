Chipotle Launches Word Game for National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, when millions will turn to one of their favorite spots to commemorate the occasion. Chipotle is taking celebrations to the next level by launching a new game ahead of the national day — which could score burrito lovers a buy-one, get-one code and the chance to win free burritos for a year. The Burrito Vault is opening on April 2nd at 12 p.m. PT for all burrito lovers.

CHIPOTLE CUSTOMER REVEALS HOW SHE GETS EXTRA FOOD FOR UNDER $10: ‘THE BOWL WILL BE GIGANTIC’ Chipotle will be challenging fans of the fast food spot to take their shot at a digital word game in hopes of winning a special prize. With the rise in popular online puzzle games such as Wordle and others, Chipotle decided to take a shot at the trend with its own word combination challenge. The puzzle will consist of two potential Chipotle order combinations that must be correctly guessed – ingredient by ingredien

