Cardinals host the Reds on 4-game home losing streak

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a four-game home skid. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to end their four-game home skid with a win against the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis has a 33-46 record in home games and a 69-91 record overall.

The Cardinals are 36-22 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati is 82-78 overall and 44-35 in road games. The Reds have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .327. Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Richie Palacios is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games. Spencer Steer has 36 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .270 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 13-for-39 with seven home runs over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 43 runs Reds: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Read more:

AP »

Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals on Sep 29, 2023.

Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals on Sep 30, 2023.

MLB Reds vs Cardinals Box Score - Sep 29, 2023Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

Reds hit six home runs, keep playoff hopes alive with 19-2 rout of CardinalsCincinnati hit six home runs including Nick Martini’s three-run shot in the first inning in a 19-2 rout of the St.

Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the RedsThe St. Louis Cardinals look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Cardinals vs Brewers Box Score - Sep 28, 2023St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game box score for Sep 28, 2023.