Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis has a 33-45 record in home games and a 69-90 record overall.

The Cardinals have a 36-22 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 81-78 overall and 43-35 in road games. The Reds are 58-32 in games when they record eight or more hits. The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles and 25 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games. Spencer Steer has 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 25 runs Reds: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds bounce back from meltdown, rally past Pirates 4-2 in Votto’s possible home finale

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)