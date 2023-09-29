Reds hit six home runs, keep playoff hopes alive with 19-2 rout of Cardinals

Cincinnati hit six home runs including Nick Martini’s three-run shot in the first inning in a 19-2 rout of the St. Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand bats for a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)2 of 10St.
Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)3 of 10Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Carson Spiers throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)4 of 10St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)5 of 10St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright smiles as he runs toward first base while grounding out during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)6 of 10St.