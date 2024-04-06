Carbonfuture Partners with Octavia for Direct Air Capture Monitoring

Carbonfuture has announced its partnership with Octavia , the Global South’s first direct air capture company, to monitor, report, and verify carbon dioxide removal . The partnership aims to lower costs and scale direct air capture , making it a viable solution for global carbon dioxide removal .

Carbonfuture will introduce the world’s first independent digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system for direct air capture at Octavia Carbon’s Project Hummingbird storage facility in Kenya’s Rift Valley. The dMRV system will improve data collection and reporting through IoT technology

Carbonfuture Octavia Direct Air Capture Carbon Dioxide Removal Monitoring Reporting Verification Partnership Iot Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carbonfuture Partners With Octavia On Monitoring, Reporting, & Verification For Direct Air CaptureIn another big win this month for direct air capture, one of carbon dioxide removal’s fastest growing technologies, Carbonfuture announced its monitoring, reporting, and verification partnership with Octavia, the Global South’s first direct air capture company.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Carbonfuture Partners With Octavia On Monitoring, Reporting, & Verification For Direct Air CaptureIn another big win this month for direct air capture, one of carbon dioxide removal’s fastest growing technologies, Carbonfuture announced its monitoring, reporting, and verification partnership with Octavia, the Global South’s first direct air capture company.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Montgomery Regional Airport Partners with FlyMyAirportTM for Direct Flight BookingsThe Montgomery Regional Airport has partnered with FlyMyAirportTM to allow passengers to book flights directly from their home airport. This new booking tool provides a comprehensive one-stop search solution for travel needs and helps travelers find the best and cheapest flight options available at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Carbonfuture Launches Carbon Removal Sensor Suite Partnership With Syncraft & OthersCarbonfuture, the leading Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, has announced a CDR sensor suite which will find its first implementation through a tracking partnership with Puro.Earth, a CDR standards and certification body, and with Syncraft and PYREG, both leading biomass pyrolysis facilities manufacturers.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

'Octavia Butler: Seeding Futures''Octavia E. Butler: Seeding Futures' is a room-sized installation that imaginatively embodies writer Octavia E. Butler’s story through a speculative rendering that explores Butler’s childhood inspirations and influences.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego weekend arts events: Octavia Butler, James Hubbell and basketballThis weekend in the arts in San Diego: A new interactive children's exhibit celebrating Octavia Butler; theater about basketball; Mussorgsky; Barrio Art Crawl; poetry about grief; binational art; live music picks and more.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »