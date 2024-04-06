Low Market Share for Plugin Vehicles in New Zealand

When it reached a low of 4.1% market share . Just below 10% of passenger vehicles sold in NZ in March came with a plug. Thus, the quarter’s average was at about 6% plugin vehicles . Put this in, though, when NZ averaged a penetration rate of 27%. Please note this figure is passenger cars only. The statistics on all light vehicles entering the NZ fleet is a little more sobering and reduces penetration to 4.7% when utes are included.

Pure petrol alone powered 3662 new vehicles sold (48%), plus an additional 2628 HEVs (35%), 569 diesel (8%), 477 BEVs (6%) and 225 PHEVs (3%). This out of a total of about 7,500. The overall market was down significantly from February, when over 18,000 light vehicles were sold, but was about the same as January. Many thanks to James tells us that in quarter 1, 2024, approximately 1100 new fully electric vehicles were registered. In the same quarter, there were 1800 Toyota RAV4 hybrids and 3204 Ford Rangers registered. Looks like we are back in 202

