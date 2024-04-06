President Roosevelt's Legal Heist: Executive Order 6102

Ninety-one years ago today, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pulled off the greatest heist in American history. Unlike most robberies, this one was entirely legal. No safe-cracking was required; no ski masks, guns, or getaway cars. Just a pen and some White House letterhead. On April 5 1933, FDR issued Executive Order 6102 , making it illegal for anyone in the United States to own gold.
By penalty of up to a $10,000 fine or 10 years in prison, everyone in the country was ordered to turn in their gold to the government, by the end of the month.EO 6102 is one of the most important milestones in the history of money. Book-ended by the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, and the end of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, it was a pivotal part of the process by which the USA abandoned gold for a fiat standard. As such, it’s a milestone in Bitcoin history to
President Roosevelt Executive Order 6102 Gold Ownership Money History Fiat Standard Bitcoin
