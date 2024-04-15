Caitlin Clark and Other Top Prospects Set to Make WNBA Draft Moves

While Caitlin Clark is the crown jewel of this year's draft, she's far from the only big name making the move from college to the pros., who's expected to hear her name called first at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. But while Clark is the crown jewel of this year's draft, she's far from the only big name making the move from college to the pros.

And some of those players could wind up on the same team as the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks each hold multiple picks inside the top 10.Caitlin Clark's young dream of playing in the WNBA is set to become realityThe WNBA draft is three rounds long.There are 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 players will be drafted.The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year.

WNBA Draft Caitlin Clark Aaliyah Edwards Rickea Johnson Chicago Sky Dallas Wings Los Angeles Sparks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Be like Caitlin: Iowa's Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of playersCaitlin Clark has reshaped women's college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

How Caitlin Clark, NCAA Tournament Are Already Impacting WNBA's Bottom LineThe Iowa Hawkeyes' superstar point guard and the high-rated NCAA Tournament on the women's side are already creating exciting ripple effects.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Caitlin Clark mania reaches WNBA before draft, 2024 seasonFrom sold out arenas to shattered records, Caitlin Clark is already shaking up the 2024 WNBA season.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark's Anticipation in WNBAThe anticipation and buzz around Caitlin Clark is taking the women's basketball landscape to new heights. Clark, who has long been projected as the No. 1 pick, will likely jumpstart her professional career in Indianapolis playing for the Indiana Fever.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Caitlin Clark's Transition to WNBA Raises QuestionsAs the Hawkeyes prepare for the national championship game, people are already speculating about Caitlin Clark's future in the WNBA. Diana Taurasi warns that the transition won't be easy for the college star.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

WNBA legend's warning for Caitlin Clark before turning pro: 'Reality is coming'Former UConn star Diana Taurasi offered a blunt take on Iowa's sharpshooter Caitlin Clark as she gets ready to transition to the pros over the weekend.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »