directed by Indonesian filmmaker Kimo Stamboel . Set to hit select theaters on April 26, 2024, the upcoming horror feature serves as a prequel to 2022’s KKN Curse Of The Dancing Village .

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins will center on Mila’s visit to the remote site called the Dancing Village after she was asked to return a mystical bracelet. However, one decision will lead to a series of horrifying events.will chronicle Mila’s terrifying visit to a particular village when “a shaman instructs to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the ‘Dancing Village,’ a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island.

The synopsis added, “Various strange and eerie events occur while awaiting Mbah Buyut’s return, including Mila being visited by Badarawuhi, a mysterious, mythical being who rules the village. When she decides to return the Kawaturih without the help of Mgah Buyut, Mila threatens the village’s safety, and she must join a ritual to select the new ‘Dawuh,’ a cursed soul forced to dance for the rest of her life.

Horror Prequel Dancing Village Mystical Bracelet Horrifying Events

