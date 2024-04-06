Caitlin Clark's Transition to WNBA Raises Questions

The Hawkeyes ' national championship date with South Carolina on Sunday will go a long way toward shaping the legacy of one of America's greatest college athletes. However, some are already looking beyond the title game to the future and pondering how Clark will fare in the WNBA .in the Final Four on Friday night, Phoenix Mercury and former Huskies guard Diana Taurasi warned that Clark's transition to the professional ranks wouldn't be easy.

"Reality is coming," Taurasi told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt."You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time." Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark coming to WNBA"Reality is coming....you look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time"The Indiana Fever are widely expected to take Clark with the N

