British Man Confirmed as World's Oldest Man at 111

British man John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the world's oldest man by Guinness World Records . It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, who died weeks before his 115th birthday. Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan, who was expected to be crowned the oldest man , was confirmed to have died on March 31 at 112.

Tinniswood was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records on Thursday where he lives in a care home in Southport, northwest England. Staff have described him as 'a big chatterbox.' Born in Liverpool on Aug. 26, 1912, a few months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood lived through two world wars, serving in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II. Tinniswood is the world's oldest surviving male World War II veteran, said Guinness World Records. The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation was key to a healthy life

