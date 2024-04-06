Cash Payments Available for Walmart Shoppers in Class Action Settlement

If you purchased weighted groceries or bagged fruit at Walmart in recent years, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement with the retailer. The class action lawsuit alleges that Walmart shoppers who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.

Walmart has agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation.

