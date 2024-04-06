Englishman becomes world's oldest man at 111

The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday. Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood , 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records .

It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan, who was next longest-lived, died March 31 at 112.

