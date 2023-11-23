Black Friday Deals and Discounts in Phoenix

This Black Friday weekend, guests will receive a free 2024 Loyalty Cup with every purchase of Popcorn Perks from Nov. 24-26. With Popcorn Perks, guests get one medium popcorn each time they go to the movies. Valley Pizza will be offering $1 slices of pizza on Black Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at all Valley locations. Morning Squeeze offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more.

Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. See classic films for just $5 every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in November! See Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Nov. 21), and The Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 28). Tickets are available. Get more than 50% off a year-long membership that gets you free admission to family-friendly attractions across Phoenix and Tucson! Use code HappyHolidays. From Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 31, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a bonus $10 gift card for free





