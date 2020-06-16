Chinese State Media Uses Western Social Media for Propaganda

Political cartoons mocking Chinese authorities are prohibited on the Chinese internet. On Western social media platforms, however, Chinese state media has increasingly turned to this to transmit the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign propaganda and boost anti-U.S. disinformation. Valiant Panda — an anonymous account on X (formally Twitter) is one such tool.

Created in 2014, for a decade of its existence, the account had only posted some 850 tweets, most targeting the United States or its allies with vicious parody. Valiant Panda's account on X. Created in 2014, it has posted some 850 tweets and gathered roughly 4.4 k followers.Chen Xia, Liu Rui and Tang Fengfei appear to be visual content journalists employed by the Global Times, the English language tabloid arm of the People’s Daily that provides news and commentaries on international affairs and China’s foreign relations from a nationalist perspective, and is a vital organ to the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign propagand





PolygraphInfo » / 🏆 514. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement -Chinese state media By ReutersTesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement -Chinese state media

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Twitter Labeling NPR as “State-Affiliated Media” Goes Against its Own Definition of State MediaElon Musk's Twitter has declared NPR “US state-affiliated media,” a warning that has typically been used to identify foreign media outlets funded by the government and espousing pro-government views. No...What old Twitter did is create exceptions for Western propaganda and labelled only Chinese and Russian media accounts. Absolutely disgusting. Good for him. He's correct. They're biassed as hell. He should also do the same to CBC here in Canada. yes elonmusk this is definitely going to make Twitter profitable 🙄 are you ready to move forward with Drea's Twitter? because the more you delay, the less entertaining the outcome is going to be for YOU.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Elon Musk labels NPR as state media, ignores actual state mediaTo label NPR as 'state-influenced, state-controlled or state-affiliated,' one researcher told Newsweek, is 'quite misleading and dishonest.' This platform has been a flaming mess for some time now. Another Ron DeSantis!! He needs to be shutdown also!!!

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Ohio State to Open Season with Afternoon Games Against Indiana, Youngstown State and Western KentuckyOhio State will begin the season with a 3:30 p.m. game on CBS against Indiana, a noon game against Youngstown State on BTN and a 4 p.m. game against Western Kentucky on FOX.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Accused murderer admitted to Western State Hospital, could receive nearly $80k from state for the delayA man awaiting trial for an alleged violent crime spree in Seattle was finally admitted to Western State Hospital after nearly a year in jail. The delay, due to a lack of inpatient beds, will cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. FOX13 Bring back capital punishment

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »