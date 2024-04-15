Bit Part Announces Remote Camera Control with Long Range and Easy Setup

Bit Part announced its first product this week: a remote camera control with long range , easy setup , and a sleek design ., a film production connectivity company that launched just over a year ago, announced Bitbox at the annual NAB convention. As mentioned, it’s the first product from Bit Part , so it’s clear the company wanted to make a splash.

Bitbox is interference-free and doesn’t require complicated configuration to set up. Instead, users set the camera’s IP to match the desired network, bypassing the need for a mesh network or even a configuration screen. It can also plug into a camera or tablet with USB-C Ethernet support. It can’t be used in Europe for the time being, however.

“In an industry where precision and speed are must-haves, navigating the complexities of remote camera control has long been one of the biggest obstacles for camera professionals,” Damon Meledones, co-founder of Bit Part, says. “From spectrum overload to closed systems, the challenges are formidable. With its ability to penetrate objects, long range connectivity and instant boot times, Bitbox is making film technicians’ lives easier so they can focus on what truly matters: creating art.

