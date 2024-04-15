The Best Midsize Pickup Trucks for Every Buyer in 2024

Pickup trucks are hugely popular in the United States, but most of them carry huge dimensions and huge price tags to match. That's where the rapidly expanding midsize truck market comes into play. With options from nearly every major manufacturer in America, there are plenty of midsize trucks to consider, but the best midsize pickup trucks are more comfortable, more capable off-road or more luxurious than the rest of the crowd.

In between those specialist packages lie the LT and Z71 trims, which is what will make up the majority of sales. A low-power turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque is standard, while the more common engine is a more powerful version with 310 HP and 390 lb-ft. A High-Output engine option keeps the same 310 HP but boosts torque to 430 lb-ft.

The good news is high-end Canyon models like the AT4X AEV and especially the range-topping Denali both look and act the part of off-road readiness and ultimate luxury, respectively. And, despite its seemingly high base price, the Denali is a surprisingly good deal when compared to the Toyota Tacoma Limited, which is more expensive and decidedly less luxurious inside than the GMC.

