General Motors Considers Moving Headquarters in Detroit

Something's happening with General Motors ' headquarters buildings, and it may mean they'll no longer be GM's headquarters buildings.

Bloomberg said that for GM, the deal means the automaker will be a long-term fixture in the revival of Detroit’s downtown, which Gilbert has been spearheading by acquiring and developing 45 major office, retail and hospitality properties. It also gives Gilbert an anchor tenant for the office portion of the $1.4 billion Hudson's building.

Gilbert has previously held conversations with GM about purchasing the Renaissance Center prior to the pandemic, although those discussions never resulted in a deal. The RenCen, the region's largest office complex, has suffered during the pandemic. In fact, the company now takes up only about 1½ of the RenCen’s seven towers/buildings, which have seen little pedestrian traffic for years. Much of GM’s workforce, including product development and engineering, is north of the city at an updated 1950s technical center in suburban Warren. After GM’s 2009 bankruptcy, the company considered moving the headquarters there.

General Motors Headquarters Detroit Redevelopment Downtown Dan Gilbert

