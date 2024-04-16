Biden Administration Dismisses Reports of Iranian Advance Notice on Israel Attacks

The Biden administration dismissed as "ridiculous" reports that Iran ian officials provided the U.S. advance notice of the timing and targets of its drone and missile attacks against Israel on Saturday.

"We receive messages from Iran, and they receive messages from us, too, but there was never any message to us or anyone else on the timeframe, the targets, or the type of response," national security adviser John Kirby said at Monday's press briefing. "I want to be clear: This whole narrative out there that Iran passed us a message of what they were going to do is ridiculous.

"I never said we didn't have an idea," Kirby said. "I never said we didn't have information that we could act on and speak to our Israeli counterparts about." "I can't possibly answer that question," Kirby said. "All I'm telling you is it is nonsense. Think about this for a minute: Can you imagine a world in which Iran would pick up the phone and say, Hey, we're about to try to swack Israel with 300 cruise missiles and drones. We just wanted to let you know it's coming, and by the way, here's what we're going to hit.

