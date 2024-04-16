New York Tax Preparer Arrested for $100 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

A New York tax preparer was arrested on charges related to causing"substantially" more than $100 million in tax losses through the filing of false returns — one of the largest tax fraud s ever by a preparer, federal prosecutors said.
The preparer, Rafael Alvarez, orchestrated a"wide-ranging scheme" at his Bronx firm ATAX New York"to file tens of thousands of federal individual income tax returns" that included false information to reduce the tax liability of their filers, according to prosecutors. ATAX New York grossed more than $15 million from 2016 through 2019, according to Thomas Fattorusso, the IRS special agent in charge of criminal investigations.Alvarez was the CEO, owner and manager of ATAX from 2010 through 2020, and the firm during that time prepared more than 90,000 income tax returns, according to prosecutors.permanently barred Alvarez and ATAX from preparing federal tax returns for others, after the Manhattan U.S.
New York Tax Preparer Arrest Tax Fraud False Returns Scheme Tax Liability
