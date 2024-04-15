Senior Iranian General Involved in Hamas Attack on Israel, Says Iranian Coalition Council

A senior Iran ian general with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike at the beginning of April had reportedly been involved in the “planning and execution” of Hamas ’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Iranian Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, which has ties to the “supreme leader” of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a letter on April 3 showing “mourning and appreciation” for Mohammad Reza Zahedi, according to the U.S.-based Middle East Media Research Institute . This letter was translated by MEMRI.

“The strategic role of the martyr Zahedi in consolidating and strengthening the resistance front, and in the planning and execution of Al-Aqsa Flood, are part of the great pride that will transform the quiet efforts of this great commander into the eternal history of the struggle against the occupation by the Zionist regime,” the Iranian group wrote, according to the MEMRI translation.to Hamas’s Oct.

A woman touches photos of Israelis missing and held captive in Gaza, displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria. Additionally, Zahedi had also previously commanded the IRGC’s Air Force and the Imam Hussein Division.more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel on Saturday night in retaliation for Israel’s airstrike. Israeli’s air defense systems were able to intercept the majority of them.

“This is essentially an official admission by a senior Iranian regime figure that Iran did indeed have a hand in the planning and execution of the October 7 attack,” MEMRI wrote.

