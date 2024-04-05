Authorities Warn Community Members to Beware of Moose in Deer Valley

Authorities are warning community members to beware of moose while they continue to monitor several that have been seen along Deer Valley Drive. Officers of the Park City Police Department said they have become aware of a group of moose that have been lingering near the base of Deer Valley Ski Resort. Police said they do not appear to fear people or cars.

Utah wildlife officials rescue moose trapped at bottom of canal Members of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources reported that Utah is home to between 2,500 and 3,000 moose. The species is known as the largest animal in the deer family and can weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand up to six feet tall at the shoulder. Moose are notorious for being dangerous and aggressive when threatened, especially by people or dogs. They can charge, knock someone over, and stomp on them when intimidated. Cow moose are reportedly most aggressive in the spring and summer when they have calves and bull moose during the fall breeding season

Moose Deer Valley Community Warning Wildlife Dangerous Aggressive

