Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Darken the Skies

This is a rare astronomical event : The last North American total solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017, and there won't be another on visible on the continent until 2044. The path of totality — where the sun will be fully blocked by the moon — covers over 30 million people in the US, Canada and Mexico. Those lucky folks may see the sun’s corona and a “ diamond ring ” — both dramatic sights. Other regions will experience partial eclipses, with the level depending on how close you are to totality.

Watching the moon eat into the sun, even a bit, is still a spectacular sight. So, which cities and regions will experience totality, and when? What’s the weather forecast in those areas? And if you do have a clear view, how can you safely watch and record the event?The good news is that many major centers are in the 100-mile-wide band of totality, so millions of people will be able to see a full solar eclips

