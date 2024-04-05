Man Sentenced to Prison for Rape Charges

A Pataskala man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to rape charges . Bradley Klinkhammer , 35, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old victim for a year. He pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

If released, Klinkhammer will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

Pataskala Man Sentenced Prison Rape Charges Bradley Klinkhammer Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Victim Tier III Sex Offender

