AT&T Customers Urged to Increase Security Measures Following Data Breach

Cybersecurity experts are urging AT&T customers to ramp up their security measures, such as changing their passwords, following a data breach that impacted 73 million current and former accounts. Bob Huber, chief security officer of cybersecurity company Tenable, told FOX Business that "affected customers should change their passwords immediately and set up two-factor authentication where possible.

" The company said it is assessing the breach and whether the data, which was leaked to the dark web two weeks ago and includes Social Security numbers, came from AT&T itself or one of its vendors. AT&T DATA BREACH EXPOSES 73 MILLION CURRENT, FORMER ACCOUNTS ON DARK WEB, COMPANY SAYS The data appears to be from 2019 or earlier, cybersecurity experts hired by AT&T to do a "robust investigation" found, affecting 7.6 million current account holders, and approximately 65.4 million former account holder

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denton Municipal Electric customers see first rate increase in seven yearsFor the first time in seven years residential customer of Denton Municipal Electric in Denton, Texas is raising its rates.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Microsoft says new AI security chatbot pricing model lets customers 'buy what they need'Microsoft is trying to its ensure that its new security Copilot is price in a way that lets customers experiment with it.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Restaurant security guard brutally assaulted: Police on the hunt for brawling customersSan Antonio – A security guard was assaulted after dealing with disorderly customers at a restaurant, the San Antonio Police Department says.On Dec. 2, 2023, a

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

AT&T says data of 73 million customers found on ‘dark web’ includes Social Security numbersThe company said it has already reset the passcodes of current users and will be communicating with account holders whose information was compromised.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

AT&T says data of 73 million customers found on ‘dark web’ includes Social Security numbersAT&T said it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Social Security Benefits Will Increase for Some SeniorsWhen the organization finds out about errors, it can add on severe penalties, including deep cuts to your future benefits.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »