General Motors Reports 1.5% Decline in Q1 U.S. Vehicle Sales

General Motors reported a 1.5% decline in first-quarter U.S. vehicle sales compared to a year ago. The decline was largely due to a 22.9% decline in sales to fleet customers. Retail sales to customers were up 6%.

Buick was the only GM brand to report a sales increase during the quarter.

