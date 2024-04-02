Two Women Missing in Oklahoma, Believed to be in Danger

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believes two women who vanished over the weekend while traveling to pick up children are 'in danger' as it’s now been days since they were last seen. The vehicle they were driving in was found abandoned in a remote part of the state near the Kansas border. The women were 'traveling together to pick up children' but they 'never made it to the pickup location.

' The authorities are concerned because they have not heard from the women in three days and the area where their vehicle was last seen is very rural. The investigation is ongoing

