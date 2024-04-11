Arrest Warrant Issued for Kansas City Chiefs Player in Connection with Multi-Car Crash

Dallas Police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice and another driver, Theodore Knox , in connection with a multi-car crash . Rice was driving a leased Lamborghini and Knox was driving a Corvette at high speeds when they caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles. Both men allegedly left the scene without providing information to the other people involved.

Rice and Knox were charged with eight criminal counts including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury

