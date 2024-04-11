New Home Launches: iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum and Bearaby Bearabuddies

iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum and Bearaby Bearabuddies are two new home launches featured in NBC Select's New & Notable column. The iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum offers improved suction power and dirt pickup on hardwood floors, as well as a longer battery life.

The Bearaby Bearabuddies are weighted stuffed animals made with natural materials and designed to act as stress balls.

Irobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum Bearaby Bearabuddies Home Launches Weighted Stuffed Animals Natural Materials Stress Balls

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $170 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale todayIf you're in the market for a robot vacuum, you won't want to be left out on this sizzling spring Amazon discount.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

iRobot’s new Roomba vacuums start at just $250iRobot is adding two new budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners to its lineup, the Roomba Combo Essential and Vac Essential, that target the best of the cleaning basics.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Roomba Combo j9+ review: The ideal robot vacuum and mopDevindra has been writing about the way technology intersects with our lives for nearly 20 years. He started the Amherst Student's first technology column, worked in IT support for many (many) years, and eventually moved to Brooklyn to cover New York's tech scene in 2009.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Shop Roomba, Shark, eufy and More Starting at $100Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Get this Roomba robot vacuum for $160 instead of the usual $275Enjoy a cleaner home with less effort from you thanks to this awesome Roomba robot vacuum deal at Crutchfield which drops the price significantly.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »