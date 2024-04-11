Get the LG Gram 16 laptop for $450 off on Amazon's Woot

If you’re always on the go, you’ll need a thin and lightweight laptop that won’t be tough to carry with you. You should consider the LG Gram 16, which is currently on sale from Amazon ’s Woot with a $450 discount that slashes its price to $750 from $1,200. While there are still several days left before the offer expires, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because stocks may sell out sooner than that.

It would be a shame to miss out on getting the laptop at 38% off, so go ahead and buy it now. Why you should buy the LG Gram 16 laptop The LG Gram 16 features a relatively large 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution, but it maintains portability because it’s incredibly light at just 2.6 pounds, which is possible because of its magnesium alloy chassis. Its thickness is just at 0.66 inches, so it’s easy to slide into your bag and it won’t take up too much space. Storage space is a different story though, as the laptop offers a 256GB SSD to save your files. However, the design of the LG Gram 16 isn’t the only thing going for it. The laptop offers pretty reliable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which combine with 16GB of RAM similar to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you nee

LG Gram 16 Laptop Sale Discount Amazon Woot Lightweight Portable 16-Inch Screen Performance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump unable to finance an appeal bond for at least $450 million, lawyers sayThe former president’s lawyers said in a court filing that Trump and the Trump Organization has been unable to get a surety company to accept property as collateral.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Trump unable to finance an appeal bond for at least $450 million, lawyers sayThe former president’s lawyers said in a court filing that Trump and the Trump Organization have been unable to get a surety company to accept property as collateral.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

HP Gaming PC Sale: Get a starter rig for $450, save on RTX 4090 and moreHP's gaming PC sale includes discounts on all kinds of machines, so whether you want a starter rig or a premium upgrade, you should check out all the deals.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

State launches $450 tax credit for e-bikes on MondayColorado is offering $450 off for qualifying e-bikes at participating retailers starting April 1.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

FanDuel and DraftKings are live in NC: Find $450 total sign-up value this weekIf you’re a new bettor in North Carolina, time is running out to sign-up for elevated welcome promos from the best sports betting sites.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Available for $450 at Best BuyGamers can now purchase the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy, saving $120. The console, which originally costs $500, comes with the game that sells for $70. Limited stock available, so act fast!

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »