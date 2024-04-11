Get the LG Gram 16 laptop for $450 off on Amazon's Woot

If you’re always on the go, you’ll need a thin and lightweight laptop that won’t be tough to carry with you. You should consider the LG Gram 16, which is currently on sale from Amazon ’s Woot with a $450 discount that slashes its price to $750 from $1,200. While there are still several days left before the offer expires, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because stocks may sell out sooner than that.
It would be a shame to miss out on getting the laptop at 38% off, so go ahead and buy it now. Why you should buy the LG Gram 16 laptop The LG Gram 16 features a relatively large 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution, but it maintains portability because it’s incredibly light at just 2.6 pounds, which is possible because of its magnesium alloy chassis. Its thickness is just at 0.66 inches, so it’s easy to slide into your bag and it won’t take up too much space. Storage space is a different story though, as the laptop offers a 256GB SSD to save your files. However, the design of the LG Gram 16 isn’t the only thing going for it. The laptop offers pretty reliable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which combine with 16GB of RAM similar to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you nee
