Arrest Made in 28-Year-Old Murder Case of Valerie Ames

After nearly 28 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of Valerie Ames. Jerry Philips, 69, was taken into custody for the 1996 murder. Ames' body was found in a Riverside apartment. The apartment was not hers and the person who leased it was in custody at the time of the murder.

In 2018, there were plans to retest evidence for DNA. Valerie Ames was known for her love of horses, camping, and her two daughters.

