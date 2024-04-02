Rockstar Games to Add Bully and L.A. Noire to GTA+ Collection

Since first rolling out the GTA+ subscription for Grand Theft Auto players back in 2022, Rockstar Games has since been expanding it with not just GTA-related offers but also with incentives featuring the wider Rockstar Games library, too. This week, Rockstar teased plans to take that even further by adding two more games to the GTA+ collection this year: Bully and L.A. Noire.

The former is a Rockstar classic by now with people constantly asking for a sequel after all these years while the latter is an immersive investigation game that stands out from the rest of Rockstar's games. Rockstar announced the plans to add these two games to the GTA+ collection in a post shared on Tuesday that hyped up some of the existing perks the collection offers as well as where Rockstar plans to take it in the future. No dates were given for when Bully and L.A. Noire would be added, but GTA+ subscribers will see them included later this yea

